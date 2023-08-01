Both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are $50 off right now

If you’re in the market for a premium console from either Sony or Microsoft, now is the perfect time to pick one up. For the first time we’ve seen, both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are on sale — each currently selling for $449.99 ($50 off). The disc drive-equipped PS5 is discounted at Monoprice, while you can get Microsoft’s flagship Xbox on sale from Dell.

It’s refreshing to see both consoles running on deals that don’t require bundling with a game or added accessories. After they were so hard to get for around two years thanks to shortages, they’re now easily buyable and 50 bucks off — no fuss, no muss.

Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance and takes a disc-less approach, the Series X is focused on fast 4K gameplay. $450 at Dell

While the PS5 and Xbox Series X have a lot in common (both are capable of playing games in 4K at up to 120 fps, come with physical disc drives, and are equipped with 1TB of built-in SSD storage), choosing between the two often comes down to which games you prefer to play. Sony is known for its epic AAA single-player titles like God of War: Ragnarök and the hotly anticipated Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, while the Xbox offers a lot of variety in its rotating library of games through Xbox Game Pass. (Let’s be honest: the exclusives for Xbox are few and far between since most are also available on PC.)