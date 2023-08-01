Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl is coming to the Code Conference

The music industry was reshaped by streaming. So earlier this year, Warner Music Group put a streaming executive in charge.

The company’s new CEO, Robert Kyncl, was most recently the chief business officer of YouTube, where he helped transform the platform into one of the biggest names in creator monetization and streaming music. Before that, he was vice president of content at Netflix, working on partnerships as it entered the streaming era.

Next month, Kyncl will sit down with Vox senior correspondent Peter Kafka to talk all things music and streaming at the Code Conference. Kyncl has said he wants to prioritize artists and partners at WMG, sees music as being “undervalued,” and believes the company’s next steps may involve AI — “probably one of the most transformative things that humanity has ever seen.”

The Code Conference will be held September 26th and 27th at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in California. X CEO Linda Yaccarino, Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott, GM CEO Mary Barra, and more will be onstage for interviews, with additional names to come. This year’s conference will be hosted by Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel, Platformer founder Casey Newton, and CNBC senior media & tech correspondent Julia Boorstin. There’ll also be some special guest speakers, including Code Conference co-founder Kara Swisher.