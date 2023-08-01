Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is coming to PS4 and Xbox One

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, EA CEO Andrew Wilson announced during the company’s Q1 earnings call on Tuesday. The game launched in April on PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC but skipped Sony and Microsoft’s older hardware, so with this new release, people who haven’t upgraded to the newer consoles will eventually be able to check out the game.
However, we don’t know exactly when Jedi: Survivor will be coming to older consoles. Here’s Wilson’s quote about the release: “Thanks to the strength of this legendary franchise and community demand, our development team has committed to bringing this Jedi experience to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.”
Jedi: Survivor is a sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The game was released at the end of April after a short delay. At launch, EA said the game “isn’t performing to our standards” on some PCs after players reported some issues; hopefully, the development team gets as much time as it needs to make sure that the game runs well on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.