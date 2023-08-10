Save $50 on a Samsung Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 preorder while you still can

Launch day for Samsung’s new generation of foldable phones is tomorrow, and Samsung really isn’t wasting any time getting the deals out early. Not only can you still get a free storage upgrade when you preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5 (a $120 value) but also Samsung is throwing in a raw $50 discount at checkout if you order directly from its site. That drops the starting price of the ultra-flagship Z Fold 5 to $1,749.99 and the quaint Z Flip 5 to $949.99.
The reviews of both phones are in, and while some of this year’s updates are a little iterative, both foldables look promising. The more affordable Z Flip 5 has a larger exterior cover display for easy access to some handy app widgets, and the Z Fold 5, well, it looks a lot like last year’s model, but it’s now ever so slightly smaller thanks to a new fold-flat hinge. In fact, both phones now fold and flip much flatter, with a minimal air gap while in their respective closed positions.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256GB)
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 looks a lot like its predecessor, but it now folds flat thanks to a new hinge with fewer moving parts. It maintains the 7.6-inch inner display and narrow 6.2-inch cover screen, but it now utilizes the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor found in Samsung’s Galaxy S23 phones.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB)
Samsung’s Z Flip 5 is its latest 6.7-inch flip phone that folds in half, now sporting a larger front cover display and a new hinge design that allows it to close flat. Inside, it packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a dual-camera setup.
Is that enough to make you want to pony up nearly $1,000 or $1,800 to join in on hot foldable summer? Obviously, both phones showcase the usual spec bumps thanks to the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and they ship with Samsung’s latest One UI version of Android 13 with a promise of five years of security updates. If one of them sounds appealing to you, you might as well save while you still can.
Of course, if a straight $50 discount isn’t enticing enough, there are still gift card promos available at retailers like Amazon (Z Flip 5 / Z Fold 5) and Best Buy (Z Flip 5 / Z Fold 5) — which can net you anywhere between $100 and $200 back via credit to use later. Even Samsung’s forthcoming Galaxy Watch 6 is available for preorder at various retailers with a $50 gift card.
But hey, a proper discount is a proper discount. There are sure to be many more in the months and holiday shopping season to come (it is Samsung, after all). But if you already have your eye set on either of these foldable phones, you might as well keep whatever money in your wallet that you can.