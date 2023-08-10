Save $50 on a Samsung Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 preorder while you still can

Launch day for Samsung’s new generation of foldable phones is tomorrow, and Samsung really isn’t wasting any time getting the deals out early. Not only can you still get a free storage upgrade when you preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5 (a $120 value) but also Samsung is throwing in a raw $50 discount at checkout if you order directly from its site. That drops the starting price of the ultra-flagship Z Fold 5 to $1,749.99 and the quaint Z Flip 5 to $949.99.

The reviews of both phones are in, and while some of this year’s updates are a little iterative, both foldables look promising. The more affordable Z Flip 5 has a larger exterior cover display for easy access to some handy app widgets, and the Z Fold 5, well, it looks a lot like last year’s model, but it’s now ever so slightly smaller thanks to a new fold-flat hinge. In fact, both phones now fold and flip much flatter, with a minimal air gap while in their respective closed positions.

Is that enough to make you want to pony up nearly $1,000 or $1,800 to join in on hot foldable summer? Obviously, both phones showcase the usual spec bumps thanks to the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and they ship with Samsung’s latest One UI version of Android 13 with a promise of five years of security updates. If one of them sounds appealing to you, you might as well save while you still can.