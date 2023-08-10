GameStop’s ongoing buy one, get one sale includes a host of great games

It often feels as though we encounter a buy two, get one sale every other month or so, whether that’s on video games, keycap sets, or other tech. GameStop’s latest promo lets you get two for the price of one, however, allowing you to pick up an assortment of Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox games at a steep discount for a limited time.
The full list of available titles is pretty staggering, with many of the best BOGO deals being on Switch titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, the ever-moody Metroid Dread, and Live A Live, the last of which is really just a playable short story collection masquerading as an old-school RPG. That said, the current promo also applies to next-gen standouts like the fantasy epic Elden Ring and the deluxe edition of Street Fighter 6, a newer fighting game that’s worth it for the terrific campaign alone.
It’s important to note that the usual disclaimers apply here. The ongoing promo doesn’t extend to preowned titles, for instance, and the second title needs to be of equal or lesser value in order for you to get it for free. Still, even with the caveats, there are plenty of titles worth considering.
Metroid Dread is the fifth mainline entry in Nintendo’s storied franchise. The 2D sidescroller is a direct sequel to Metroid Fusion, a Game Boy Advance title from 2002.
Elden Ring, the latest FromSoftware title, takes the Dark Souls formula to a vast open world.
It’s official: Valve is now selling “certified refurbished” Steam Decks starting at $319. Valve says the refurb models are “fully tested at Valve facilities” and come with the same one-year warranty as a new Deck, making now a good time to pick up the handheld gaming PC if you don’t mind picking up a used model. Each unit has received a complete factory reset and software update as part of the refurb process, along with extensive testing to ensure everything is functioning as it should.
Sadly, the 64GB base configuration is currently sold out, but you can still grab the Switch-like handheld with 256GB of storage for $419 ($110 off) or with 512GB of storage and an anti-glare screen for $519 ($130 off). It’s relatively easy to upgrade any of the models with a larger SSD, too, so which model you go with ultimately depends on how much storage you want out of the gate. All of them will be able to make use of the Deck’s impressive levels of customization, along with an ever-expanding roster of compatible PC titles.
Steam Deck (refurbished)
The Steam Deck is a portable handheld console you can use to play PC games.
A few more deals and discounts
- Govee and Amazon are both currently selling Govee’s Glide Y Lights for $179.99 ($50 off), which is about $10 shy of their all-time low (for Amazon, you have to check the coupon). The interlocking Y-shaped panels are a nice alternative to Nanoleaf’s like-minded bias lighting, especially since you can control them using your voice or an app for Android and iOS.
- The JBL Clip 4, one of the best Bluetooth speakers you can get, is on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart starting at just $59.95 ($20 off). The small speaker has seen steeper discounts before, but the current sale price is nothing to scoff at, given that the waterproof speaker offers 10 hours of battery life and a handy carabiner that lets you attach it to your bike, backpack, and who knows what else.
- Anker’s 622 Magnetic Battery has hit one of its best prices to date at Newegg, where you can pick up the svelte battery pack for just $39.99 ($30 off) with promo code EBCV823. It’s not officially MagSafe-certified — it’s simply a Qi wireless charger with a built-in magnet — but it’s still one of our favorite chargers if you own an iPhone 12 or newer and don’t mind 7.5W charging speeds.
- Google has been running a pretty expansive sale all week, slashing prices on everything from the new Pixel Tablet (now $439) to the midrange Pixel 7A (now $444). The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are also on sale for a paltry $59 ($40 off) right now at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, which is a great price for a pair of wireless earbuds with good sound quality, IPX4 water resistance, and hands-free access to Google Assistant. Read our review.