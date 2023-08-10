GameStop’s ongoing buy one, get one sale includes a host of great games

It often feels as though we encounter a buy two, get one sale every other month or so, whether that’s on video games, keycap sets, or other tech. GameStop’s latest promo lets you get two for the price of one, however, allowing you to pick up an assortment of Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox games at a steep discount for a limited time.

It’s important to note that the usual disclaimers apply here. The ongoing promo doesn’t extend to preowned titles, for instance, and the second title needs to be of equal or lesser value in order for you to get it for free. Still, even with the caveats, there are plenty of titles worth considering.

Metroid Dread $ 60 Metroid Dread is the fifth mainline entry in Nintendo’s storied franchise. The 2D sidescroller is a direct sequel to Metroid Fusion, a Game Boy Advance title from 2002. $60 at GameStop (Nintendo Switch)

It’s official: Valve is now selling “certified refurbished” Steam Decks starting at $319. Valve says the refurb models are “fully tested at Valve facilities” and come with the same one-year warranty as a new Deck, making now a good time to pick up the handheld gaming PC if you don’t mind picking up a used model. Each unit has received a complete factory reset and software update as part of the refurb process, along with extensive testing to ensure everything is functioning as it should.

Sadly, the 64GB base configuration is currently sold out, but you can still grab the Switch-like handheld with 256GB of storage for $419 ($110 off) or with 512GB of storage and an anti-glare screen for $519 ($130 off). It’s relatively easy to upgrade any of the models with a larger SSD, too, so which model you go with ultimately depends on how much storage you want out of the gate. All of them will be able to make use of the Deck’s impressive levels of customization, along with an ever-expanding roster of compatible PC titles.

