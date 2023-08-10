NFL RedZone is coming to NFL Plus

NFL RedZone, the NFL’s excellent whip-around show that jumps from game to game to showcase highlights and key moments as teams are about to score, is coming to the NFL Plus subscription service. It wasn’t a total surprise: RedZone host Scott Hanson had teased the announcement on Wednesday. NFL Network is also being added as a perk for subscribers.
NFL Plus launched last year with two tiers: NFL Plus and the more expensive NFL Plus Premium, which added the ability to watch game replays. A key caveat with the service, however, is that you can’t watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on anything bigger than a tablet (like your TV), which might be a dealbreaker for some people — unless they own that new 14.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. However, you can watch things like NFL Network and NFL RedZone on “all devices,” David Jurenka, senior VP of NFL Media, said in a briefing with media.
This will be the first time people have been able to get NFL Network and NFL RedZone without a cable subscription. However, RedZone will only be available as a perk on the Premium tier. Both tiers are going up in price: NFL Plus is jumping to $6.99 per month / $49.99 per year, up from $4.99 per month / $39.99 per year, while Premium is bumping up to $14.99 per month / $99.99 per year, up from $9.99 per month / $79.99 per year. The NFL is also developing a slate of original content for the service, Jurenka said in the briefing.
NFL is also preparing for another big change: its first season of having NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube. The Google-owned video platform became the new home of the major broadcasting package, which lets subscribers catch out-of-market Sunday games, after DirecTV’s contract ran out at the end of last season.
Update August 10th, 3:48PM ET: Added that the NFL is developing original content for NFL Plus.
Correction August 10th, 3:48PM ET: Only live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on NFL Plus will be exclusive to phones and tablets, not all content, as we originally reported. We regret the error.