NFL RedZone is coming to NFL Plus

NFL RedZone, the NFL’s excellent whip-around show that jumps from game to game to showcase highlights and key moments as teams are about to score, is coming to the NFL Plus subscription service. It wasn’t a total surprise: RedZone host Scott Hanson had teased the announcement on Wednesday. NFL Network is also being added as a perk for subscribers.

NFL Plus launched last year with two tiers: NFL Plus and the more expensive NFL Plus Premium, which added the ability to watch game replays. A key caveat with the service, however, is that you can’t watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on anything bigger than a tablet (like your TV), which might be a dealbreaker for some people — unless they own that new 14.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. However, you can watch things like NFL Network and NFL RedZone on “all devices,” David Jurenka, senior VP of NFL Media, said in a briefing with media.

This will be the first time people have been able to get NFL Network and NFL RedZone without a cable subscription. However, RedZone will only be available as a perk on the Premium tier. Both tiers are going up in price: NFL Plus is jumping to $6.99 per month / $49.99 per year, up from $4.99 per month / $39.99 per year, while Premium is bumping up to $14.99 per month / $99.99 per year, up from $9.99 per month / $79.99 per year. The NFL is also developing a slate of original content for the service, Jurenka said in the briefing.

NFL is also preparing for another big change: its first season of having NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube. The Google-owned video platform became the new home of the major broadcasting package, which lets subscribers catch out-of-market Sunday games, after DirecTV’s contract ran out at the end of last season.

Update August 10th, 3:48PM ET: Added that the NFL is developing original content for NFL Plus.