The Emmy Awards are officially delayed because of the writers and actors strikes

The 75th annual Emmy Awards have officially been postponed. Instead of taking place in September, the Television Academy says the ceremony will now air on January 15th, 2024, marking the first time the Emmys have been delayed in over 20 years.

While the Television Academy doesn’t mention why the awards have been delayed, it’s because the show would look rather empty without all the Hollywood writers and actors who are currently on strike. The rules of the strike prevent unionized writers and actors from accepting awards for struck work and also bars them from attending events that promote it.

Last week, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) held its first meeting with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) in months. The WGA said that while Hollywood producers were willing to talk about the use of AI, they “were not willing to engage” about the preservation of the writers room or streaming residuals.

It’s not clear whether the WGA and the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) will even be able to reach a fair contract by January. In July, one studio executive told Deadline that the AMPTP’s “endgame” is to “allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses.”

Variety reported last month that the Television Academy began notifying vendors, producers, and others involved with the Emmy Awards that the date had been pushed back. The Emmys last faced a delay in 2001 due to the September 11th attacks.

For the 75th ceremony, shows like The White Lotus, Succession, Ted Lasso, and The Last of Us have secured several nominations. The Emmys Awards are set to air on Monday, January 15th, 2024, from 8PM to 11PM ET on Fox.