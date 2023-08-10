Quake II is getting the remaster treatment

Two years after the surprise announcement and release of a remastered version of the original Quake, Quake II is getting a similar glow-up to coincide with the start of QuakeCon. Its remaster, which is simply titled Quake II, is available today for $9.99 for PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation. It’s available as part of a Game Pass subscription if you have one, and if you already owned Quake II via the Microsoft Store, Steam, or Good Old Games (GOG), the new version should be available as a free update.

From the screenshots and trailer released today, developer id Software looks like it’s stuck pretty close to the 1997 original for its remaster. But the remaster is packed with modern conveniences, including cloud saves, 4K Ultra HD resolution, and split-screen local and online co-op / multiplayer. There’s also an FAQ and suite of accessibility options, including a handy guide to help players get the most out of the game.

“Enjoy Quake II’s legendary gameplay, preserved and complete with the original soundtrack by Sonic Mayhem, now enhanced with widescreen support, restored content previously left on the cutting room floor, visual and performance upgrades to make every muzzle flash and gib-plosion pop on-screen and even new levels,” Bethesda wrote in the press release announcing Quake II.

This Quake II release is beefy, as it includes both original mission packs, “The Reckoning” and “Ground Zero,” which add a combined total of 33 campaign levels and 21 deathmatch maps. If that wasn’t enough, you’ll also get a free copy of Quake 64 and a brand-new Quake II expansion developed by MachineGames, “Call of the Machine,” which adds another 28 campaign levels, a deathmatch level, and a new story pitting players against a machine that threatens the very fabric of reality.