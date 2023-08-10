Baldur’s Gate 3 reactivates PS5 cross-saves

Baldur’s Gate 3 just changed the game. I don’t mean the fact that it’s become the second most played game on Steam right now, catching up to Steam mainstays CS:GO and DOTA 2. I don’t mean how it’s enjoying incredible success without elements like a battle pass or microtransactions. And I don’t even mean how it’s a game crafted to appeal to a wide range of players across race, gender, and sexuality. Any one of these qualities alone makes Baldur’s Gate 3 an incredible game.

On Thursday, with yet another hotfix, Larian Studios blew the doors off the hinges for what a developer can do with a game with one simple sentence: “As of today, we’re also reactivating cross-saves as we near our PlayStation 5 launch.” (Cross-saves were deactivated earlier this month after the feature was apparently responsible for some players experiencing bugs with the PC launch.)

You mean I’ll be able to take my BG3 Steam save and, after creating a Larian Studios account, play it on my PlayStation 5? What devilry is this? You mean to tell me that I don’t have to remain chained to my desktop computer with my not-as-comfortable chair and can play from the comfort of my couch? That I can take my BG3 adventures with me on the road? That I can play from the comfort of my sunroom to enjoy the remaining sunny days of summer?

And I can do all that without having to restart my campaign?

Of course, cross-saves have been a thing for a while now, perhaps most notably with online multiplayer games like Overwatch 2, Destiny 2, Fortnite, and critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV. Xbox Game Pass, with its cloud saves, also lets you hop between PC and Xbox with some games. It’s also been a thing to transfer saves from one version of a console to another. (Remember memory cards? Lol.)

But the fact that cross-save is in Baldur’s Gate 3 is making me lose my mind right now in the best possible sense of the words. What a fantastic treat for players that makes purchasing a second copy of the game well worth it when it launches on PS5 on September 6th.