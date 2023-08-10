The WGA’s labor contract negotiations with the AMPTP will resume this Friday

After recently meeting to discuss the possibility of resuming talks about a new labor contract, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) are now set to return to the negotiation table this Friday — more than three months into Hollywood’s writers strike.

Variety reports that the AMPTP plans to meet with the WGA this Friday to present a formal response to the guild’s list of proposals for a new labor contract, which includes changes like improved minimum rates, a larger percentage of streaming residuals, and staffing requirements for writers rooms.

In an email sent out to WGA members, the union said that AMPTP president Carol Lombardini personally reached out with the request for the negotiations to start back up. The union also stressed that it intends to keep pushing the AMPTP to adequately address the concerns that workers are striking over.

“We expect the AMPTP to provide responses to WGA proposals,” the WGA said. “Our committee returns to the bargaining table ready to make a fair deal, knowing the unified WGA membership stands behind us and buoyed by the ongoing support of our union allies.”