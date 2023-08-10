Roblox makes an in-Roblox career center that’s all about Roblox

Roblox has created a virtual career center inside Roblox where people can learn more about the metaverse platform, prepare for interviews at the company, and attend events hosted by Roblox itself, according to a blog post. In the future, some initial interviews will even happen directly in the experience, Roblox says.

You can get an idea of what it looks like in this video, which I’ve also embedded at the top of the post. “You’ll see what it’s like to work here and how you can join us in shaping the future of human connection and communication,” says a voiceover in the clip. In the experience, you can go to places like a lobby (with plaques featuring the company’s values), a library, an auditorium, a boba cafe, and more.

I briefly visited while writing this article, and it was bustling with other players, though it seemed like most were just running around and not doing any serious career-focused work. Still, I can understand why Roblox made a space within its own app to showcase the company, and it could be a way for younger people, especially those who have been on Roblox for years, to make the leap from a Roblox player or creator to a Roblox staffer.