The next Final Fantasy VII mobile game launches next month

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, a new game in the FFVII universe, will be released on iOS and Android on September 7th. The game brings together moments from other FFVII titles, adds some new ones, and will let you “experience the journey of a young hero Sephiroth.” You can preorder it on the App Store and preregister for it on Google Play right now ahead of the official launch.

Ever Crisis’ art style takes inspiration from the original PlayStation release’s blocky characters but updates it so that Cloud actually has hands. I think it looks quite charming, and it’s one of the reasons I want to play the game for myself.