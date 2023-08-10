The next Final Fantasy VII mobile game launches next month

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, a new game in the FFVII universe, will be released on iOS and Android on September 7th. The game brings together moments from other FFVII titles, adds some new ones, and will let you “experience the journey of a young hero Sephiroth.” You can preorder it on the App Store and preregister for it on Google Play right now ahead of the official launch.
Ever Crisis’ art style takes inspiration from the original PlayStation release’s blocky characters but updates it so that Cloud actually has hands. I think it looks quite charming, and it’s one of the reasons I want to play the game for myself.
Ever Crisis’ marketing also features the tagline “another possibility for a remake,” which seems to indicate that the game might offer yet another deviation from the original game’s timeline. I’m a bit skeptical about that, given that Square Enix is already juggling quite a bit of new story in Final Fantasy VII Remake. But Remake worked better than I expected (and Rebirth looks promising), so maybe Ever Crisis will stick the landing, too.
Square Enix first announced Ever Crisis in 2021. That same day, the company revealed an FFVII prequel / mobile battle royale that was released in 2021 and shut down in January.