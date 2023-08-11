If you’re in need of a speedy laptop that can handle some extensive creative workflows with long battery life, you’d be hard-pressed to find anything better than Apple’s latest crop of MacBook Pros. And with the base-model 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro processor now selling for $1,749 ($250 off) at Amazon, you won’t find a better deal than this right now. But if 512GB isn’t enough storage, the 1TB configuration is also on sale for its own all-time low of $2,199 ($300 off) at both Amazon and B&H Photo.

The 2023 14-inch MacBook Pro looks just like the redesigned model that came before it in 2021 — which is totally fine since that was an excellent return to form for Apple’s Pro laptops. It’s got the same MagSafe charger, three Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, HDMI port, Mini LED display, and SD card slot, but it also has a spec update with the M2 Pro processor at its heart. There’s no going wrong with one of these machines if you’re the creator type, especially on a nice sale.

Full disclosure: I love me some gift card discounts because saving on a gift card for a digital storefront like the Nintendo eShop or Steam essentially gives you free rein to pick out your own deals — even on new games that are still full price. And right now, Eneba is offering a $100 PlayStation gift card for $84.99 ($15 off) after fees when you use code AUGUSTPSN100 at checkout until August 14th at 7AM ET. It’s an excellent opportunity to stock up on credit and save on a maximum-hype game like Baldur’s Gate 3 — which is set to launch on PlayStation 5 (with cross-save support) for $69.99 on September 6th. You’d even have around $30 leftover to put toward your PlayStation Plus subscription or for a smaller game like Viewfinder.

The latest Humble Bundle is offering a bounty of 11 Resident Evil games on PC — ranging from classic to modern — for just $35 ($300 off, compared to buying them individually). Here’s everything you get in the Resident Evil Decades of Horror Village Edition game bundle:

That’s a whole lot of horror action, and it includes the newest entry in the franchise, Resident Evil Village. It also covers most of the series’ high points — sans this year’s Resident Evil 4 remake. This is a great opportunity to stock up on the whole series for an affordable price, and a portion of the money goes to charities Code.org and One Tree Planted.

