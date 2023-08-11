Skip to main content
Apple’s 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro is up to $300 off right now

One of Apple’s best laptops is $1,749 for a base model with 512GB of storage or $2,199 for 1TB. Plus, save $15 on a $100 PlayStation gift card, get a bunch Resident Evil games for $35, and more of today’s deals.

By Antonio G. Di Benedetto, a writer covering tech deals and The Verge’s Deals newsletter, buying guides, and gift guides. Previously, he spent 15 years in the photography industry.

The MacBook Pro 14 closed seen from above on a wooden table.
These are the best prices yet on the M2 Pro MacBook Pro.
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

If you’re in need of a speedy laptop that can handle some extensive creative workflows with long battery life, you’d be hard-pressed to find anything better than Apple’s latest crop of MacBook Pros. And with the base-model 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro processor now selling for $1,749 ($250 off) at Amazon, you won’t find a better deal than this right now. But if 512GB isn’t enough storage, the 1TB configuration is also on sale for its own all-time low of $2,199 ($300 off) at both Amazon and B&H Photo.

The 2023 14-inch MacBook Pro looks just like the redesigned model that came before it in 2021 — which is totally fine since that was an excellent return to form for Apple’s Pro laptops. It’s got the same MagSafe charger, three Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, HDMI port, Mini LED display, and SD card slot, but it also has a spec update with the M2 Pro processor at its heart. There’s no going wrong with one of these machines if you’re the creator type, especially on a nice sale.

14-inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro, 2023)

$199913% off
$1749

The 2023 version of the 14-inch MacBook Pro comes with the new M2 Pro 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. It can also be configured with a higher-end M2 Max processor.

$1749 at Amazon (512GB)$2199 at Amazon (1TB)$2199 at B&H Photo (1TB)

Full disclosure: I love me some gift card discounts because saving on a gift card for a digital storefront like the Nintendo eShop or Steam essentially gives you free rein to pick out your own deals — even on new games that are still full price. And right now, Eneba is offering a $100 PlayStation gift card for $84.99 ($15 off) after fees when you use code AUGUSTPSN100 at checkout until August 14th at 7AM ET. It’s an excellent opportunity to stock up on credit and save on a maximum-hype game like Baldur’s Gate 3 — which is set to launch on PlayStation 5 (with cross-save support) for $69.99 on September 6th. You’d even have around $30 leftover to put toward your PlayStation Plus subscription or for a smaller game like Viewfinder.

$100 PlayStation Store gift card (digital)

$10015% off
$85

A gift card for Sony’s PlayStation Store is good for all kinds of titles, add-ons, and downloadable content. They are normally sold in $10, $25, $50, and $100 values. Now through 7AM ET / 4AM PT on August 14th, Eneba is selling a $100 digital gift card for $84.99 after fees when you use offer code AUGUSTPSN100.

$85 at Eneba

The latest Humble Bundle is offering a bounty of 11 Resident Evil games on PC — ranging from classic to modern — for just $35 ($300 off, compared to buying them individually). Here’s everything you get in the Resident Evil Decades of Horror Village Edition game bundle:

That’s a whole lot of horror action, and it includes the newest entry in the franchise, Resident Evil Village. It also covers most of the series’ high points — sans this year’s Resident Evil 4 remake. This is a great opportunity to stock up on the whole series for an affordable price, and a portion of the money goes to charities Code.org and One Tree Planted.

Resident Evil Decades of Horror bundle (Village Edition)

$33590% off
$35

A digital bundle of 11 titles from the iconic action-horror series, available until August 24th. It includes the HD remasters and remakes of the original Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil 4 (2005), Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition, Resident Evil 6, Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil Revelations, Resident Evil Revelations 2, Resident Evil Village, and a 25 percent off coupon for the Winters’ Expansion DLC for Village. All titles are redeemable on Steam and playable on Windows.

$35 at Humble

A few more Frideals to cook up:

  • The Western Digital WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe SSD is $99.99 ($100 off MSRP) at Amazon when you click the on-page coupon. Just another example of a quality, speedy SSD for building a high-end gaming PC dropping to low prices.
  • If you’re hyped enough for FromSoftware’s upcoming Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon, you can preorder it on PC and save $15. CDKeys is offering the Steam version for $44.99, with preorder cosmetic bonuses included. The game launches on August 25th after a 10-year gap in the mecha action franchise that goes back to the original PlayStation.
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure is just $10 ($50 off) on either PS5 or PS4 at Best Buy for today only. The adorable single-player platforming spinoff from LittleBigPlanet is today’s offering of Best Buy’s rotating lineup of single-day $10 game deals.
  • A three-pack starter kit of Philips Hue bulbs with a wireless dimmer switch is $129.99 ($40 off) at Best Buy. These multicolor Hue bulbs are the 800-lumen version, which are not the brightest ones available, but they offer a fairly good value for getting started with smart lighting and onboarding to smart home tech in general.

