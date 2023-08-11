Rockstar officially teams up with GTA V roleplay server developer

Rockstar Games is working with a popular mod developer team to bring in official support for roleplay servers to the company’s games. Announced today, Rockstar says it’s “partnering with the Cfx.re team,” the creator of the FiveM and RedM modding tools that lets players make and play through entirely custom experiences in games like Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2.

The status of the arrangement isn’t entirely clear, even though Rockstar stated in the release that Cfx.re is “now officially a part of Rockstar Games,” without going into detail about how that’s happening.

In a post on its official forum, Cfx.re says it’s “now officially a part of Rockstar Games” and that there’s an opportunity to advance the FiveM platform — just don’t ask for any information on GTA 6.

Rockstar Games recently changed its game modding policy, particularly in regard to its stance on roleplay servers. The new policies invite the creation of new “reasonable” experiences that expand on games in creative ways and allow running the mods through third-party server platforms.

However, Rockstar won’t tolerate “making new games, stories, missions, or maps” using Rockstar’s IP. It also is clear not to allow any monetary gains using its games, including with loot boxes or distribution of cryptocurrencies. Those go into the bin with this VR mod that Rockstar was not okay with.