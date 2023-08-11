Bose’s next flagship headphones could add premium flair to the QuietComfort formula

Bose is nearing the announcement of its latest flagship headphones and earbuds, according to leaked images published by MySmartPrice. Both products will reportedly be branded under a new “QuietComfort Ultra” name when they ship in the coming months. The QuietComfort Ultra headphones look like a mashup of the Noise Canceling Headphones 700 and QuietComfort 45; they lean more heavily on the latter’s overall design, but you can see some premium upgrades to the headband and ear pads.

The $400 Noise Canceling Headphones 700 were announced back in 2019. Technically, they’re still the company’s top-of-the-line product, so the timing is about right for a sequel. But the fact that Bose came back two years later and announced the QuietComfort 45 at a not much lower $330 was always a hint to me that the NC700s didn’t quite resonate with consumers as much as the company might’ve hoped. They had a completely overhauled look compared to Bose’s popular QuietComfort headphones, all-new touch gesture controls, and couldn’t fold down for compact storage.

The QuietComfort Ultra headphones add some premium design touches to the company’s longtime recipe. Image: MySmartPrice

It’s not clear to me, based on these leaked shots, whether the QuietComfort Ultra headphones solve the folding issue, but at least they stick closer to Bose’s design DNA — presumably with some noise cancellation and sound quality enhancements in tow. Makes sense as the obvious next step.

Do you know more about upcoming products from Bose? I’ve revealed multiple Sonos products before their official announcement. These include the Roam, Ray, Sonos Voice Control, Sub Mini, the Era speakers, and the Move 2. And I’m always chasing the hardware secrets of other companies as well. Reliable sources make this reporting possible, and I value their trust. If you have more to share on what’s ahead, you can message me confidentially and securely with Signal at 845-445-8455. Alternatively, you can reach me via email at welch@theverge.com or through Instagram or Twitter/X DM.

The QuietComfort Ultra earbuds strike me as a more curious case. Bose released the QuietComfort Earbuds II not even a full year ago, and we’re already getting a new model? I’m of the opinion that the QC Earbuds II still have the best overall active noise cancellation of any earbuds. But some customers have reported stability issues and disconnections with them, and Bose has never been able to deliver features like multipoint Bluetooth.

The QuietComfort Ultra earbuds look unchanged from the QuietComfort Earbuds II. Image: MySmartPrice

Perhaps the QuietComfort Ultra buds will borrow the best from the QC Earbuds II and make up for the weaknesses of their predecessors. They look largely identical, retaining the silicone stability bands that help keep the earbuds firmly in place. That mix of gray and black is a color option that the QC Earbuds II don’t come in, so these are definitely a new product.