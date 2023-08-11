These are the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones — now with spatial audio

We’ve already seen the design thanks to leaked renders and marketing images, so how about the next best thing to having them on your own head? The Verge has obtained numerous real-world photos of Bose’s upcoming headphones, the QuietComfort Ultras. They look quite sleek and combine design elements from the company’s recent models with a more premium overall style.

The photos confirm that these headphones will be able to fold down (unlike the Noise Canceling Headphones 700) and they’ll include a new capacitive volume slider in addition to the other physical buttons. That’s the thin line protruding out from the side of one of the ear cups.

On the Noise Canceling Headphones 700, you had to swipe your finger up or down the right ear cup for volume, but now there’s a dedicated spot for it that users should be able to more easily memorize — with less risk of accidental presses or mistaken gestures.

You’ll be able to slide your finger across the thin bar (seen here on the right ear cup) to adjust volume. Image: The Verge

I’ve also learned that Bose is stepping into the realm of spatial audio with the QuietComfort Ultra headphones: they will include a new Immersive Audio mode that can “enhance and add depth to your content.” Immersive Audio will have two options — still and motion — with the latter optimized for “when you’re moving around.”

Do you know more about upcoming products from Bose and other companies? I’ve revealed multiple Sonos products before their official announcement. These include the Roam, Ray, Sonos Voice Control, Sub Mini, the Era speakers, and the Move 2. And I’m always chasing the hardware secrets of other companies as well. Reliable sources make this reporting possible, and I value their trust. If you have more to share on what’s ahead, you can message me confidentially and securely with Signal at 845-445-8455. Alternatively, you can reach me via email at welch@theverge.com or through Instagram or Twitter/X DM.

This will be a standalone, third mode that joins Bose’s usual Quiet (noise cancellation) and Aware (transparency) modes. Like other recent Bose headphones, the QC Ultras’ transparency mode will include an “ActiveSense” feature that automatically strengthens or reduces the active noise cancellation based on your current environment.

The QuietComfort Ultra headphones will fold down for easier storage. Image: The Verge

The QuietComfort Ultra headphones will come in a fabric, oval-shaped carrying case that measures around 6.5 inches tall, 6.5 inches wide, and 2.5 inches deep. Included in that case will be the standard USB-C-to-USB-A charging cable and 2.5mm-to-3.5mm headphone adapter for wired listening. Will they finally be capable of USB-C audio? Let’s hope so, but that answer isn’t clear just yet. Our source confirms the headphones will automatically pause when removed from your ears and resume playback once you put them back on.

That’s a more compact case than what came with the Noise Canceling Headphones 700. Image: The Verge

The QuietComfort Ultras are also said to be Snapdragon Sound certified, potentially opening the door to higher-quality Bluetooth codecs (when used with Android phones) and lower-latency performance while gaming.