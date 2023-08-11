Zuckerberg says he’s ready to fight and that Elon keeps making things up

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Threads that he’s “ready to fight” X owner Elon Musk but not to believe that there’s a scheduled date until he confirms it.

Musk claimed Friday morning that the fight would be livestreamed on X and “Meta,” and that everything you’d see on camera “will be ancient Rome.” Italy’s culture minister promptly indicated in a statement that the planning isn’t as far along as Musk suggests, nor will any event actually be held in Rome. Now Zuckerberg is indicating that the rest of the details are a surprise to him, too.

“I love this sport and I’ve been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me,” Zuckerberg said. “If he ever agrees on an actual date, you’ll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on.”

Screenshot of this thread from Mark Zuckerberg

Zuckerberg did hint at some kind of fighting event in the future, however, whether or not Musk is involved. “Not holding my breath for Elon, but I’ll share details on my next fight when I’m ready,” he said on Friday. “When I compete, I want to do it in a way that puts a spotlight on the elite athletes at the top of the game. You do that by working with professional orgs like the UFC or ONE to pull this off well and create a great card.”

He also shared a photo from a training session in his own backyard octagon.