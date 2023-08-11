Is this the PS5 Slim?

Sony has been rumored to be working on a revision of the PlayStation 5, often referred to as the PS5 Slim, that includes a removable disc drive. Now images and a video have leaked of a PS5 model that looks slimmer and slightly shorter, and may well have a removable disc drive.

The first image leaked of the rumored PS5 Slim in a Chinese forum earlier today, and now a leaked video provides a better look at this rumored device. The video, from Better Way Electronics, an Australian PlayStation repair specialist, shows off the plastic case of a potential future model of the PS5. It has a bulge for the disc drive, a curve in the middle with a smaller space for vents, two slits on each side of the case, and dual USB-C ports on the front instead of the single USB-C and USB-A ports found on the current PS5 models.

Insider Gaming reported last year that Sony was preparing for a PS5 with a detachable disc drive for September 2023. It’s rumored that the next PS5 model will be sold on its own without the disc drive or in a bundle, which means the slimmer model could soon become the PS5 default — allowing people to attach a disc drive at a later date. Currently, you have to either buy a $399 PS5 Digital Edition or the $499 PS5 with a disc drive.

Microsoft certainly seems to think that a PS5 Slim model is on the way later this year. The Xbox maker referenced the rumors in documents that were filed as part of the FTC v. Microsoft hearing last month. Microsoft seems to think the PS5 Slim will be priced at $399.99, the same price point as the PS5 Digital Edition.

Sony also started its first PS5 sales in the UK, Germany, India, and other parts of Europe recently. The price drop promotions started just as Sony had announced it has sold 40 million PS5s since the console’s launch last month.