Mark Zuckerberg says it’s ‘time to move on’ from the Elon Musk fight

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Threads post today that “it’s time to move on” from Elon Musk’s cage fight antics. “We can all agree Elon isn’t serious,” he wrote, adding that the refusal of the X (formerly Twitter) owner to confirm a date and his offer to “do a practice round in my backyard instead” shows how unserious he is.

This followed a pair of screenshots of text messages between the billionaires that were posted to X today by user DogeDesigner and, later, Musk himself. The thread showed Musk offering a “practice bout” next week at Zuckerberg’s house, to which Zuckerberg responded by telling Musk that if he wants a “real MMA fight” he should train on his own and let Zuck know when he’s “ready to compete.”