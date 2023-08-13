Mark Zuckerberg says it’s ‘time to move on’ from the Elon Musk fight

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Threads post today that “it’s time to move on” from Elon Musk’s cage fight antics. “We can all agree Elon isn’t serious,” he wrote, adding that the refusal of the X (formerly Twitter) owner to confirm a date and his offer to “do a practice round in my backyard instead” shows how unserious he is.
This followed a pair of screenshots of text messages between the billionaires that were posted to X today by user DogeDesigner and, later, Musk himself. The thread showed Musk offering a “practice bout” next week at Zuckerberg’s house, to which Zuckerberg responded by telling Musk that if he wants a “real MMA fight” he should train on his own and let Zuck know when he’s “ready to compete.”
The two CEOs agreed in June to have the cage match. The whole idea seemed potentially entertaining on its face, but has instead been exhausting to follow as Musk makes unsubstantiated claims, including about where the fight will happen and who will benefit from it, only to kick the can down the road with a surgery announcement when his bluff is called. Zuckerberg, for his part, has continued to say he’s ready and willing to fight.
Zuckerberg previously posted that if the fight was going to happen, “you’ll hear it from me.” In other words, we don’t need to linger here any further. For now, at least. You just never know with these two.