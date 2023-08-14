Skip to main content
Samsung’s Galaxy A54 phone with a lovely 120Hz display is $100 off

An excellent midrange Android phone for just $349.99. Plus, today’s deals on the Alienware 34-inch QD-OLED monitor, Apple gift cards, and more.

By Antonio G. Di Benedetto, a writer covering tech deals and The Verge’s Deals newsletter, buying guides, and gift guides. Previously, he spent 15 years in the photography industry.

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Samsung A54 5G standing upright with display showing the homescreen and colorful block wallpaper.
The Galaxy A54 takes some cues from the pricier S23 line, but it makes sacrifices for a much lower cost.
Photo by Allison Johnson / The Verge

Samsung’s midrange sleeper hit of a midrange Android phone is on sale and matching its lowest price to date. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is just $349.99 ($100 off) at Amazon in either its black or violet colors, matching its Prime Day Lightning Deal price from a month ago.

The A54 is a midranger with some highlight specs and design elements trickled down from the flagship Galaxy S23 models. Its biggest strength is no doubt the excellent 6.4-inch 1080p OLED screen, which, in addition to being big and bright, also supports a supersmooth 120Hz refresh rate. Considering the screen is the thing you constantly interact with on your phone at just about all times, it’s great to have such a good panel at this kind of price. The A54 also complements it with IP67 water and dust resistance, a sizable 5,000mAh battery, and Samsung’s promise of five years of security updates.

Read our review of the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G.
A54 5G sitting askew on top of two notebooks showing rear panel.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (unlocked)

$45022% off
$350

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G adopts the S23 series’ rear panel design and a couple of other flagship-esque features, starting with its 6.4-inch display.

$350 at Amazon$375 at Best Buy$450 at Samsung

If you’re in the market for a high-quality PC gaming monitor, OLED is the way to go. Alienware’s terribly named AW3423DWF 34-inch curved QD-OLED monitor is on sale for $899.99 ($100 off) at Best Buy. It’s a sizable display with a speedy 165Hz refresh rate, 3440 x 1440 resolution, and a QD-OLED panel displaying deep blacks and bold color contrast. While this is the lower-cost version of the $1,299.99 Alienware AW3423DW that came before it, the DWF has just some small sacrifices for its lower price — it lacks Nvidia’s G-Sync Ultimate and has one less HDMI 2.0 port. It also sports a thinner design that’s easier to mount on the wall, which can be a lifesaver when it comes to precious desk space.

Alienware QD-OLED gaming monitor sitting on a white desk in a well-lit room displaying the game Deathloop.

Alienware 34-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor AW3423DWF

$100010% off
$900

Alienware’s AW3423DWF is a curved ultrawide gaming monitor clocking in at 34 inches with a 165Hz refresh, and it’s one of the first in the market to ship with Samsung’s QD-OLED panel. QD-OLED promises higher brightness while maintaining vivid colors at its brightest levels.

$900 at Best Buy

We’re likely around a month away from a new iPhone, so it’s a fine time to get a deal on an Apple digital gift card that you can use toward that or whatever else Apple may announce. Eneba is offering Apple gift cards valued at $100 or $200 for $83.15 or $163.99, respectively, when you use code HugeiTunes before August 17th at 7AM ET. You can stack this deal to get up to $400 worth of gift card credits and save around $72 in the process. Not bad if you’re planning to be an early adopter of one of the expected iPhone 15 models and want to save whatever you can, or you can just be set for many months down the road on one of your Apple subscriptions.

Apple gift card (digital)

$10017% off
$83

An Apple gift card can be used toward the company’s various hardware products, software, and subscriptions. Now through 7AM ET / 4AM PT on August 17th, Eneba is selling $100 and $200 digital gift cards for up to an 18 percent discount (after fees) when you use offer code HugeiTunes.

$83 at Eneba ($100 gift card)$164 at Eneba ($200 gift card)

A few more deals to start your week:

