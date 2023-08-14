The Pixel Watch 2 may not get UWB support after all

You won’t have to wait too much longer for the Pixel Watch 2. Not only have rumors and leaks been gaining steam in recent weeks but FCC filings for the watch also arrived over the weekend. FCC filings generally happen shortly before the official launch and can sometimes reveal new information about a forthcoming product. Unfortunately, based on the filing, it doesn’t look like the rumored ultra wideband (UWB) will be a feature on the next-gen Pixel Watch.

That’s a bit of a bummer, as UWB holds a lot of promise in the wearables space. You’re probably most familiar with it in item trackers (e.g., AirTags, Samsung Galaxy SmartTag) to enable precision finding. However, it could also be used for features like unlocking your car — though this is still a use case without much widespread adoption. That said, this isn’t a terrible setback, either. Although the Pixel Pro phones, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold already have UWB capability, Google recently announced it was delaying the expansion of its Find My Device network for personal safety considerations.

Another interesting tidbit in the filings was a mention of a metal mesh strap and a metal slim strap. Google initially said there would be a metal mesh strap when it launched the Pixel Watch — you can actually see it in our hands-on video. While the metal link strap launched in June, the Milanese version has been missing in action. The reference to a metal slim strap is also a first, though it’s unclear whether it’s a slimmer version of the aforementioned straps or something else entirely.