Assassin’s Creed Mirage is coming out a week early

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will now be released on October 5th, which is a week ahead of its original October 12th release date, Ubisoft announced on Monday. The game has also gone gold, indicating that it’s locked for release.

This new title in the Assassin’s Creed series takes place in Baghdad and stars Basim Ibn Ishaq, who appeared in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. It’s supposed to hew a bit closer to the action-adventure nature of earlier Assassin’s Creed games instead of the titles with more RPG mechanics like Valhalla or Odyssey.