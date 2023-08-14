OnePlus’ new screen knows where you’re touching it, even when it’s wet

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro has a new screen design that can tell where you’re touching it even when it’s wet. OnePlus posted a video to Weibo of the new impeccably named “Rain Water Touch” feature, which uses a special chip to algorithmically determine when and where your finger is touching the screen, according to 9to5Google.

That’s something current smartphones fail miserably at, including the pricey flagships from Apple and Samsung. To drive the point home, the company shows someone using both the Ace 2 Pro and an iPhone 14 Pro while water is pouring all over them. We’re all probably well familiar with the frustration of trying to just unlock an iPhone that’s even a little wet, and the video knows it, starting with that very thing. That’s to say nothing of trying to actually use the phone afterward.