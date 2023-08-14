The Elon Musk versus Mark Zuckerberg beef has reached a new level of absurdity

Now that the proposed cage match between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk isn’t going to happen, Musk is saying he will show up unannounced at Zuckerberg’s home to fight.

“For the Tesla FSD test drive in Palo Alto tonight, I will ask the car to drive to @finkd’s house,” Musk posted today on X, or the service formerly called Twitter. “If we get lucky and Zuck my 👅 actually answers the door, the fight is on!”

Musk, who once compared a user broadcasting his jet’s location to sharing “assassination coordinates,” says he’ll livestream the “adventure” on X.

Zuckerberg, it turns out, is having none of it.

“Mark is traveling right now and isn’t in Palo Alto,” a spokesperson for Zuckerberg at Meta, Iska Saric, tells The Verge. “Also, Mark takes this sport seriously and isn’t going to fight someone who randomly shows up at his house.”

Zuckerberg recently threw in the towel after weeks of Musk not confirming a date for their cage match, then suggesting he may need surgery and that the fight will take place in Rome without the UFC’s involvement. The Italian government quickly denied that it would take place in Rome, and Zuckerberg, who has been training regularly and competing in jiujitsu tournaments, has been adamant that the fight be professionally organized.

“I don’t want to keep hyping something that will never happen, so you should either decide you’re going to do this and do it soon, or we should move on,” Zuckerberg recently told Musk in a text message that Musk, naturally, posted online. Musk then proposed a fight today in Zuckerberg’s backyard, taunting him with “perhaps you are a modern day Bruce Lee and will somehow win.”

Musk, of course, had to know that constantly changing the terms of the fight he first proposed would pressure Zuckerberg to back out. This was never about actually fighting. It’s about chest-beating and playing to his base. Leave it to Musk to take an already absurd storyline and make it even more ridiculous.