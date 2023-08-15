AMD CEO Lisa Su is coming to the Code Conference next month to talk AI, supply chains, the PC market, and more with The Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel.

Su has already transformed AMD once. When Su was named CEO of the chipmaker in 2014, AMD was struggling. The company was losing money, and its main moneymaker — desktop and graphics chips — was slipping. Fast-forward a few years, and Su had successfully shepherded in a new era for AMD, turning around its fortune in PC products and building out a robust business in enterprise and semi-custom chips.

Now, Su is working to bring AMD into the AI era. The company recently announced its big play in AI, the Instinct MI300 family of AI chips, and plans to ramp up sales by the end of the year. “The need for more compute is growing exponentially,” Su said in June, and the company is fully ready to jump on board. AI is now AMD’s “largest and most strategic long-term growth opportunity.”

Su joins a host of other tech and business leaders who’ll be on stage at Code, including X CEO Linda Yaccarino, GM CEO Mary Barra, and Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl.

The Code Conference will be held on September 26th and 27th at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in California. This year’s conference will be hosted by Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel, Platformer founder Casey Newton, and CNBC senior media and tech correspondent Julia Boorstin. There’ll also be special guest speakers, including Code Conference co-founder Kara Swisher.