Fisker’s going for the Tesla connector as well

Fisker will add Tesla’s NACS connecter to its vehicles starting in 2025, and the automaker has inked a deal with Tesla to get access to the Supercharger network via an adapter, too.

By Umar Shakir, a news writer fond of the electric vehicle lifestyle and things that plug in via USB-C. He spent over 15 years in IT support before joining The Verge.

blue fisker ocean suv on a trail
Fisker’s current Ocean SUV will get an adapter in 2025 to access Tesla’s Supercharger network.
Image: Fisker

Fisker is the latest automaker to adopt Tesla’s charging connector for its future vehicles. Following the marching band of major automakers, Fisker is going to add a Tesla North American Charging Standard (NACS) port to its first vehicles in 2025, the company announced today.

For customers of Fisker’s Ocean SUV — of which 22 have been confirmed delivered as of June 23rd — the company will be providing an adapter to enable access to 12,000 Tesla Superchargers in the first quarter of 2025. The adapter will convert the widely used Combined Charging System (CCS) port that’s on most EVs, including the Ocean, into Tesla’s leaner and now standardized NACS port.

Fisker vehicles will get NACS connectors in 2025 because that’s when its new cars are coming

The adapter is coming thanks to a new deal that Fisker made with Tesla that will cover all current and future vehicles the automaker makes. Other automakers have signed similar deals, including Ford, GM, Rivian, Volvo, Polestar, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, and now, Fisker.

Fisker held an event this month to show off its upcoming lineup of electric vehicles, including the sub-$30,000 Pear SUV, the Alaska pickup truck, and the Ronin convertible.

The vehicles were shown off prior to the announcement of accepting Tesla’s NACS connector, so they’re designed with CCS outlets. But Fisker says that it will “later update vehicle engineering to include a NACS inlet.” Since none of these new Fisker EVs are coming prior to 2025, the later NACS adoption timeline (compared to other automakers) makes sense.

