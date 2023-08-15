The official Planet of the Bass music video is here

It’s finally here — the official music video for “Planet of the Bass,” arguably the internet’s song of the summer, has been released. You can watch it right here on YouTube, though I wouldn’t blame you if you already clicked the play button in the video embed at the top of this post.

“Planet of the Bass” is a ridiculous parody of Eurodance music I remember hearing as a kid, and it’s become A Thing on the internet thanks to creator Kyle Gordon’s absurd video clips of the song. I think the first is still my favorite, but the subsequent clips that swapped out the woman in the video without changing her voice were pretty good.