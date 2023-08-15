Apple’s third-gen AirPods are matching their best price to date right now

The AirPods Pro are an excellent pair of wireless earbuds, but they’re not for everybody. In fact, if you don’t need noise cancellation or superior sound quality, they might actually be overkill for many Apple users. Thankfully, you can save yourself some money by picking up the third-gen AirPods , which are currently on sale at Amazon with a Lightning charging case for just $139.99 ($30 off).

If you’re an Apple aficionado looking for a terrific pair of wireless earbuds, you can’t go wrong with Apple’s newest entry-level earbuds. They feature automatic device switching, allowing you to quickly swap between your iPhone or iPad, as well as perks like IPX4 water resistance so you’ll be able to sweat it out at the gym or run in the rain. They also feature notably improved voice and sound quality over their second-gen predecessor, along with support for new features like head-tracking spatial audio and deeper Find My integration. All in all, the so-called AirPods 3 offer good value for your money — so long as you can deal with their one-size-fits-all form factor.