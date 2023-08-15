Lamborghini teases first fully electric supercar ahead of official reveal August 18th

Lamborghini will reveal an electric supercar concept on August 18th for Monterey Car Week. Ahead of the event, the Italian automaker posted a teaser image on social media that, while not revealing much, still retains that classic Lamborghini shape.

While it’s just a concept, the vehicle will give us our first impressions of what an EV looks like to Lamborghini. It’s been two years since the Italian automaker outlined its electrification plans, which will proceed in two distinct phases over the next decade. By the end of 2024, the company said it would roll out gas-electric hybrid versions of its entire lineup. Following that, Lamborghini will debut its first all-electric model sometime before the end of the decade.

That means plug-in hybrid versions of Aventador, Huracán, and Urus models will be arriving within the next three years as well as limited-production Sián roadsters. And sometime before 2030, Lamborghini will unveil a completely new all-electric fourth model.

The concept revealed later this week will likely provide some clues about that mysterious fourth model. We’ve already gotten a taste of Lamborghini’s first hybrid model, the 2024 Revuelto, an 813hp, 6.5-liter V12, bolstered by three electric motors for a combined 1,015cv (a metric unit of horsepower that translates to 1,001hp). The hybrid is set to replace the Aventador in Lamborghini’s lineup.

The Revuelto’s three electric motors — one in the rear and one at each front wheel — are powered by a 3.8kWh battery pack housed in the car’s central tunnel, which is tiny by EV standards but can still power the Revuelto for up to 10km, or 6.2 miles, of all-electric range.