It’s official, people aren’t watching TV as much as they used to

It finally happened, at least according to a new metric Nielsen began using two years ago: linear TV now accounts for less than 50 percent of all TV usage. This probably isn’t a surprise unless you're reading this on the couch while watching the NBC Nightly News. Between YouTube, TikTok, and streaming channels, people have a lot of ways to occupy their video-viewing time.

Approximately two years ago, Nielsen started using a new metric for measuring how people spend their TV-watching time. It built in buckets for broadcast TV, cable TV, streaming, and a catchall called “Other” that accounted for people using gaming consoles and media players. The latest report shows broadcast and cable TV each dropping about one percent from June 2023 to July 2023. Streaming and the “Other” category each gained that one percent in the same time period.

But if you compare things to a year ago, the decline is much more pronounced. The analytics firm showed that cable usage had dropped by 12.5 percent since this time last year, accounting for less than a third of viewers’ time, while broadcast TV slid to just one-fifth of total watch time in American homes.

At the same time, Nielsen says streaming had a record-breaking month led by YouTube and Netflix, which together accounted for almost as much viewer time spent as broadcast alone. Nielsen’s “Other” category has been up consistently for the last three months, although it was actually down a percentage point from the same time last year.

This trend is supported by the latest numbers from Leichtman Research, which dropped a report estimating cable providers lost an estimated 1.73 million subscribers in the second quarter of 2023. “We think the metrics for linear TV are all bad,” Macquarie media analyst Tim Nolle noted in an August 14 investor report The Hollywood Reporter acquired.