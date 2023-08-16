Nintendo has restocked the ever-elusive N64 controller for the Switch

If you’ve been unable to get ahold of the official remake of the original Nintendo 64 controller from ’96, Nintendo is giving you yet another chance. Right now, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can buy the controller directly from Nintendo for $49.99, its MSRP.

As you might imagine, Nintendo’s exclusive accessory is essentially a modern take on the classic N64 controller. The wireless peripheral retains the central analog stick and original color scheme — sorry, translucent purple stans — but this time around, it features a number of quality-of-life improvements, including wireless connectivity and USB-C charging. There’s even built-in rumble for games that support it.

If you don’t already subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online, rest assured there’s more to it than access to special offers. Subscriptions start at $19.99 a year and provide access to online multiplayer and cloud-based saves as well as DLC content for games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. What’s more, a paid subscription allows you to dig into a trove of classic NES, SNES, and Game Boy titles like the Pokémon Trading Card Game. Ponying up for the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack — which starts at $49.99 a year — sweetens the deal, letting you access a selection of N64, Game Boy Advance, and Sega Genesis titles online.