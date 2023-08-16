Following several months in beta, Adobe is now rolling out AI-powered features to Adobe Express, its cloud-based all-in-one design platform, courtesy of the company’s Firefly generative AI model. Designed to make content creation more accessible for those without professional design experience, Adobe Express (formerly known as Adobe Spark) resembles similar design platforms like Canva and Microsoft Designer — providing quick and easy templates for users to create social graphics and posters, edit videos, decorate PDFs, and more.

Users can now access the latest version of Express on desktop web for free, with plans to roll out the latest version to mobile “soon.” The Adobe Express Premium plan — a $9.99 monthly subscription that unlocks additional premium features and assets — is included at no extra cost for existing Creative Cloud members. An Adobe Express enterprise tier is also available for larger teams that need collaborative workflows.

Express users can now generate custom text and image effects to use in marketing materials alongside the app's library of existing assets. Image: Adobe

Adobe Express itself has been available since 2021, but its generative AI features specifically have been in development since June earlier this year. With this latest release, Express users can now generate custom images and text effects using text prompts in over 100 languages. Quick actions like automatic background removal and using audio to create simple character animations are also included in the latest version of Express. You can find a full list of the new features on the Adobe website.