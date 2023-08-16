Soon you’ll need Wear OS 3 to run Google Assistant

If you’re still holding onto a Wear OS 2 smartwatch, it may be time to consider making the leap to Wear OS 3. In the latest update to the Wear OS 2 companion app, 9to5Google spotted a string urging users to upgrade to Wear OS 3 because Google Assistant support is “ending soon.”

This technically isn’t official yet, and there’s no concrete timeline for when the feature will start disappearing from older watches. However, the planned depreciation of Google Assistant illustrates how messy the transition to Wear OS 3 has been. Google Assistant was among the highlighted features when Google and Samsung announced the platform in May 2021, but it didn’t actually appear on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series until a year later. It was then available on the Pixel Watch, but Fossil only got Assistant this summer.

Even today, not every Wear OS 3 watch has Assistant yet. The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 has Wear OS 3 and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Plus chipset but still lacks Assistant even though Fossil now has it. There are workarounds, but you can’t download the official Assistant app yet in the Play Store. Meanwhile, folks with eligible Wear OS 2 Mobvoi watches are still waiting for the upgrade to Wear OS 3.

Complicating matters is the fact that Wear OS 3 is also about to be old news. Wear OS 4 was announced earlier this year at I/O, and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 was the first to feature the platform when it launched this month. It’s also expected that the Pixel Watch 2 will launch with Wear OS 4 when it arrives alongside the Pixel 8 later this fall. Assistant was available on the Galaxy Watch 6 when I reviewed it, and it’ll presumably be available on the Pixel Watch 2. However, I’ve reached out to Google to clarify what Assistant availability will be on Wear OS 4 for other smartwatch makers.

It makes sense that Google would sunset Assistant on Wear OS 2. The digital assistant became buggier over time, and using Assistant on Wear OS 3 is a much better overall experience. The company has made a concerted effort to support and bring new features to Wear OS 2 during the transition period, but the last thing Android smartwatches need is even more fragmentation. Wear OS 4 is available (albeit on a single smartwatch) even though Wear OS 3 hasn’t fully rolled out to all eligible Wear OS 2 watches. Google hasn’t officially released upgrade details from Wear OS 3 to Wear OS 4. That’s confusing enough.