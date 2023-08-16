Microsoft Teams is now part of the Xbox Game Bar so you can stream gameplay to friends

Microsoft has added a new Microsoft Teams feature to its Xbox Game Bar that lets you stream your gameplay to friends over Microsoft Teams. The new “Microsoft Teams Play Together” widget is available for the Xbox Game Bar and supports streaming your entire desktop over Teams and also the ability to join video calls to see friends overlaid on top of games.

Microsoft describes the new Game Bar integration for Teams as “a place to hang out while watching and playing games,” which sounds a lot like what people use Discord for. You’ll see friends overlaid on top of a game, and up to 20 people can join a call at any one time.

You can choose which monitor to stream all within the Game Bar. Screenshot by Tom Warren / The Verge

Streaming a game to friends on Microsoft Teams. Screenshot by Tom Warren / The Verge

The integration is fairly basic, though. I briefly tested out streaming Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and while the picture quality was solid across the web and mobile clients, it was very much streaming at 30fps or less, which is not how you want to watch a stream of a PC game.

I wasn’t able to see video participants overlaid on top of the game during my testing either, so that feature might not be working fully just yet. Either way, this feature is definitely not going to replace Discord or Twitch anytime soon.