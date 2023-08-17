Bethesda’s Starfield will kick off a busy fall lineup of game releases when it launches on September 6th, and if you’re considering getting into the massive sci-fi action RPG on day one (or day negative-five if you get the premium edition), Newegg has a preorder deal for you. Now through August 22nd, you can save $10 on a preorder of Starfield for either Steam or both Xbox and Windows when you use code SAVEXDPP at checkout. This makes the digital standard edition on Steam or Xbox and Windows $59.99 instead of $69.99, and the digital premium edition (Steam / Xbox and Windows) drops from $99.99 to $89.99.

Game Pass subscribers will automatically have access to Starfield at launch, but these discounts are a nice opening salvo of deals for those who want to own their own digital copy of the game.

Starfield should appeal to a wide swath of sci-fi fans, mixing gunplay action, massive exploration, and even spaceship battles. If you want to get a good summary of what it’s all about, you can watch a full 45-minute gameplay presentation on the game from June.

It’s been a good week for earbud deals, but the best one yet may be Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro, selling for just $84.99 ($85 off) at Amazon. That’s only $5 off the mark from the all-time low we saw during Prime Day.

The Liberty 3 Pro offer great sound quality for the money, along with noise cancellation, LDAC support, multipoint connectivity, and a variety of ear and wing tip options to ensure a good fit. They may not have the best ANC around, but they’re more than capable for such a low price. Plus, they have a unique design that looks a bit future-y — the buds themselves even light up when charging in their case.

Most video calls don’t need elaborate lighting setups, but your personal presentation can vastly benefit from a little kicker light to fill in any shadows falling on your face, and that’s exactly what Logitech’s Litra Glow is meant to do. The small, adjustable streaming light attaches to the top of your monitor and is simply powered by a lone USB-C plug. Unlike Elgato’s Key Light, the Litra has simple physical buttons on the back to control it, but since those may be a little inconvenient to reach for, it can also be fully controlled via Logitech’s G Hub software.

The Logitech Litra Glow is currently on sale at Amazon for $49.99 ($10 off), which is the sale price we see fairly frequently but also as cheap as it gets.

