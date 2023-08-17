HMD’s repairable Nokia phone initiative lands stateside

HMD is bringing its repairable phone initiative to the US with the Nokia G310, a $186 smartphone that’ll be available from T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile on August 24th. This is technically the third smartphone HMD has released with a design that makes it easier to replace commonly broken components like its battery and display, but its previous Nokia G22 and Nokia G42 were focused on European markets.

As with its previous repairable phones, HMD is partnering with iFixit to supply spare parts and repair guides for the G310. The company’s press release doesn’t offer too many details on how exactly the phone is easy to repair, but previous repairable Nokia-branded handsets have included design features like rear cases that can be unclipped by hand to reveal easily accessible screws and batteries that can be lifted out using pull tabs (though they’re not fully user-removable like Nokia feature phones of old).

The Nokia G310 from the front and back. Image: HMD

Beyond its repairable element, the Nokia G310 has the specs of a relatively entry-level smartphone. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus processor, with 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and up to 1TB of expandable storage via microSD. It’s got a 5000mAh battery that can be fast-charged at up to 20W via a USB-C port, and the whole device has an IP52 rating which means it has good protection against dust, but only limited protection against water sprays.