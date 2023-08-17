AMD is gearing up to reveal new Radeon GPUs next week

AMD could reveal a new set of Radeon graphics cards as soon as next week. Scott Herkelman, AMD’s senior vice president, says in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Radeon team will make some “major product announcements” at Gamescom (via VideoCardz).

While Herkelman didn’t specify what those “major” announcements could be, AMD is due to launch new Radeon RX 7000-series graphics cards sometime this year. During an earnings call earlier this month, AMD CEO Lisa Su said the company will reveal “enthusiast-class Radeon 7000 series cards in the third quarter” of 2023.

We may have already gotten an early glimpse at one of AMD’s upcoming graphics cards, as a now-removed product listing on PowerColor briefly showed the images and specs belonging to an RX 7800 XT Red Devil chip. The listing said the RDNA3 GPU came with 3840 stream processors and 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM on a 256-bit memory interface, along with a 2,210MHz base clock and a 2,565MHz boost clock. If true, that would put this chip between the Radeon RX 7900 GRE and the Radeon RX 7600.

Aside from the launch of new GPUs, AMD is also expected to release FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3), the latest iteration of the company’s upscaling technology. Rumors suggest that the launch of FSR 3 will take place around the same time as the release of Starfield, which comes out on PC and Xbox on September 6th.