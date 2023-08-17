Microsoft’s Xbox 360 Store to close in July 2024

Microsoft is preparing to close down its Xbox 360 Store and Xbox 360 Marketplace on July 29th, 2024. Xbox 360 owners will no longer be able to purchase new Xbox 360 games, DLC, and other content from the Xbox 360 Store next July, and the Xbox 360 Marketplace that includes avatars and games will also be closed to new purchases.

If you already own a bunch of Xbox 360 digital games, they’ll continue to be playable. You just won’t be able to purchase new games or DLC from an Xbox 360 console. Microsoft is also removing the Movies & TV app from Xbox 360. This means “TV and movie content will no longer be viewable on your Xbox 360 after July 29th, 2024,” explains Dave McCarthy, corporate vice president of Xbox player services.

While the Xbox 360 Store might be closing next year, you’ll still be able to continue to purchase backward-compatible Xbox 360 games. “You will still be able to purchase hundreds of great backward-compatible Xbox 360 and Original Xbox games and DLC on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox.com,” says McCarthy. You will need to use a Windows 10 or later PC, Xbox One, or Xbox Series S / X to view any TV shows or movies you’ve purchased from the Xbox 360 Store after July 29th next year.