Netflix is sending its DVD subscribers 10 extra discs for the service’s last hurrah

Netflix has one last surprise in store for those who subscribe to its DVD by mail rental business. It’s telling members that it will send up to 10 extra discs before it ends the 25-year-old subscription service for good, as reported earlier by Collider. Netflix first announced that it was sunsetting its DVD service in April, which came as a disappointment to those who still use the service to get their hands on films that aren’t available on streaming services or in stores.

In an email posted on Reddit, Netflix tells customers it’s sending out the extra discs on September 29th — the service’s final shipment date. Users will just have to click the link included in the email by August 29th to opt in.

“After 25 years of movies in the mail, we’re approaching the end of our final season,” Netflix writes. “We really appreciate that you’re sharing movie nights with us until the last day. Let’s have some fun for our finale!”