Apple reportedly won’t make leather cases for the iPhone 15

Apple won’t make leather cases for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, according to 9to5Mac and a couple of generally reputable leakers.

It seems the rumor was first shared by DuanRui, who said, “I’ve heard that Apple won’t be releasing a Leather Case for the iPhone 15 series,” in a Thursday morning post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. 9to5Mac posted its story soon after, saying that its “sources are corroborating” that Apple won’t release the leather cases. Another leaker, ShrimpApplePro, then quote-posted 9to5Mac’s story on X, saying that they have been “also hearing the same.”

It’s unclear why Apple might be making this move, and the company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. 9to5Mac speculates that Apple may instead release new cases with “another premium material,” which could address criticisms about the impact of the leather cases on the environment.

That said, if you really want to get a leather patina on the case for your iPhone 15, it seems likely that other accessories makers like Nomad and Bullstrap will make leather cases for the phones.