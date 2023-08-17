Slack briefly experienced some major issues on Thursday. On The Verge’s Slack, I found that some posts just wouldn’t send in both channels and threads, and a few of my colleagues were reporting similar issues.

We weren’t the only ones. At one point, Downdetector showed that more than 10,000 users reported issues, but the site now says that number peaked at a bit under that. I also saw a bunch of posts about Slack problems on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The company confirmed the issues were fixed in a 12:58PM ET message on its status page. “We’ve restored full functionality of Slack for all impacted users. Sorry for the trouble, we appreciate your patience today.” At 12:37PM ET, the company’s status page had confirmed there were issues.

A screenshot of Slack’s error message. Screenshot by Jay Peters / The Verge

Slack occasionally runs into problems, including an outage in July and some issues in October.