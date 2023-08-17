Microsoft to hold ‘special event’ in New York City on September 21st

Microsoft has started sending media invites for a “special event” in New York City next month. “Mark your calendars for Thursday, September 21, 2023, for a special Microsoft event,” reads the invite to members of the press. Microsoft typically holds Surface events in September or October, so it’s likely we’re about to see some new hardware next month.

Microsoft has been rumored to be working on a Surface Go 4, Surface Laptop Studio 2, and Surface Laptop Go 3 for the fall. Windows Central recently reported that the updated Surface Laptop Studio 2 will ship with Intel’s latest processors, a more powerful GPU, and an improved selection of ports. Microsoft also reportedly postponed a Surface Go 4 with an Arm processor in favor of an Intel one instead. The Surface Go 3 is rumored to ship with Intel’s 12th Gen processors and an improved base-level configuration.

Microsoft’s “special event” will be the first it has held since it changed its hardware portfolio amid layoffs earlier this year. Those changes resulted in no more Microsoft-branded mice, keyboards, and webcams, with the company focusing on the Surface brand instead. It will be interesting to see if Microsoft has any new Surface-branded accessories this year, particularly webcams.

The event could also include details on the next big Windows 11 update. Microsoft revealed earlier this year that it’s planning to release a September update for Windows 11, which will include native support for RAR and 7-Zip files, a new settings homepage, a better volume mixer, and early access to Windows Copilot.