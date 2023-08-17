Microsoft’s AI recommends the Ottawa Food Bank as a tourist destination

Microsoft has published an AI-generated travel article about Ottawa, Canada, that prominently recommends tourists visit the Ottawa Food Bank, as spotted by Paris Marx. The food bank is the No. 3 recommendation on the list, sitting behind the National War Memorial and above going to an Ottawa Senators hockey game.

Microsoft laid off journalists at Microsoft News and MSN in 2020 to replace them with artificial intelligence. Microsoft didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Screenshot by Jay Peters / The Verge

Here is the Ottawa Food Bank’s website if you would like to donate — it recently moved to a new location due to demand that has spiked by 85 percent since 2019. While support is encouraged, CEO Rachael Wilson told CBC in June, “Our hope is one day to close our doors ... to reduce the number of people who need a food bank.”

Each section in the article, which is bylined vaguely by “Microsoft Travel,” has a brief text description of what you can expect from the destination. For the food bank, Microsoft’s summary includes an astoundingly awful statement given the context of the place it’s talking about: “People who come to us have jobs and families to support, as well as expenses to pay. Life is already difficult enough. Consider going into it on an empty stomach.”

“Needless to say, this is not the type of messaging or ‘story’ we would ever put out or wish to be included in,” Samantha Koziara, communications manager at the Ottawa Food Bank, said in a statement to The Verge. “The ‘empty stomach’ line is clearly insensitive and didn’t pass by a (human) editor. To my knowledge, we haven’t seen something like this before — but as AI gets more and more popular, I don’t doubt an increased number inaccurate / inappropriate references will be made in listicles such as this. This simply highlights the importance of researchers, writers, and editors… of the human variety.”