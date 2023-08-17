Razer’s new BlackWidow V4 75 could be a great starter mechanical keyboard

Razer’s launching a new mechanical keyboard that might get the attention of more than just those who fall into the RGB-forward gamer demographic. The company’s BlackWidow V4 75 includes hot-swappable switches, a gasket-mounted plate with two foam layers, screw holes on the PCB board for screw-in stabilizers, and even factory GPL 205g0 lubricated stabilizers, amongst other features. That’s the sort of stuff you see on enthusiast keyboards like Drop’s Sense75 and Keychron’s Q1 Pro, but from a brand you can easily find at your local Best Buy.

BlackWidow V4 comes in a slightly-condensed 75 percent tenkeyless configuration. Out of the box, you’re getting Razer’s hushed tactile “orange” switches with doubleshot ABS keycaps on top. You could replace the switches with sets of the company’s clicky green or silent linear yellow ones, but the real fun comes when you try fitting some of your rando switches you have sitting around from another build — it just might work since the V4 has 3 and 5-pin PCB sockets.

Crucially, for customizability, the BlackWidow V4 can be wholly torn down. Image: Razer

Those who appreciate Razer’s signature gamer styling might like the RGB under-glow and per-key lighting. You’ll still need Razer’s Synapse software to set up all the customizations, but luckily the keyboard can retain up to five profiles in its onboard storage. The top case is blacked-out and made of aluminum alloy, and the bottom is made of ABS plastic. Some might even like Razer’s $35 custom stealth keycap packs that come in black or white.

The BlackWidow V4 is another good example of mainstream accessory makers bringing the niche but celebrated world of customer mechanical keyboards to the masses. And like the WhiteFox Eclipse from Input Club, the BlackWidow makes entering the keyboard community accessible with a relatively low cost of entry at $189.99. My true mech-warrior work associates are pleased with Razer’s attempt here. For instance, my colleague Antonio Di Benedetto tells me the BlackWidow V4 looks decent as an affordable pre-built enthusiast board. What he didn’t like was that it was wired only — but at least it uses a detachable USB-C cable.