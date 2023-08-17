Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Threads gets retweets — sorry, reposts — in the reverse-chronological feed

Threads gets retweets — sorry, reposts — in the reverse-chronological feed

/

Meta is rolling out a couple small but handy features to Threads.

By Jay Peters, a news editor who writes about technology, video games, and virtual worlds. He’s submitted several accepted emoji proposals to the Unicode Consortium.

Share this story

An image showing the Threads logo
Illustration: The Verge

Threads is adding reposts (aka retweets) to its reverse-chronological “Following” feed, Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced in a Threads post on Thursday. It’s a small but nice addition to the app that makes the Following feed a bit more useful, and while Mosseri said Meta added it “based on your feedback,” the Following feed does still have its flaws.

That’s not the only repost-related update from Meta. It’s also rolling out a reposts tab on your profile so that you and others can more easily find the threads that you’ve reposted. I don’t appear to have either update yet on iOS, but I do have the reposts tab when I view my profile on the web. (I think I need to repost more.)

A screenshot of the reposts tab on Jay Peters’ Threads profile.
Threads’ repost tab when viewing my profile on the web.
Screenshot by Jay Peters / The Verge

The new updates probably aren’t enough to bring over the many Threads users that haven’t returned to the platform, but CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on August 4th that improved search and a web client will arrive “in the next few weeks,” which might convince some lapsed users to come back. On Wednesday, Zuckerberg hinted that the web client might imminent, replying directly to my desperate plea with two emoji: 🔜🤫.

More from this stream Instagram’s Threads: all the updates on the new Twitter competitor

See all 69 stories