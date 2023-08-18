The new Beats Studio Buds Plus are already $40 off

Things move quickly in the deals space — and I’m not simply referring to how fast AirPods and certain retro-fueled controllers can sell out when they become available or dip below a certain price threshold. The Beats Studio Buds Plus launched a mere three months ago, yet they’re already on sale in black for just $129.95 ($40 off) at Woot, which is an additional $20 off the sale price we saw during Prime Day.

The Beats Studio Buds Plus are a much-needed revamp of the original Beats Studio Buds from 2021. They offer better sound, improved noise cancellation, and superior battery life, affording you up to six hours of listening per charge (or nine with ANC turned off). They’re a great option if you own both Apple and Android devices, too, thanks to a proprietary chip that lets you tap into native software features on both platforms. This allows for one-tap pairing regardless of your OS, along with the ability to use both Apple’s Find My and Google’s Find My Device. Now, if only Woot was offering the slick translucent option instead of just black.

Beats Studio Buds Plus $ 130 $ 169 23 % off $ 130 $ 130 $ 169 23 % off The Beats Studio Buds Plus offer better sound and noise cancellation than the original pair, and they now come in a unique translucent color option. $130 at Woot

Many Hollywood productions have ground to a halt due to the ongoing labor strikes, which, for many people, provides a rare opportunity to catch up on the extensive backlog of shows and movies they may have missed. Luckily, if you’re looking for a device to up your streaming setup, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target for $26.99 ($28 off), nearly matching its all-time low.

At its core, the Fire Stick 4K Max is a straightforward 4K streamer that makes the most of Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa. It takes the same content-forward approach as Google’s Chromecast — a welcome approach, to be sure — while offering a slate of upgrades that make it well worth ponying up the extra $5 over the standard model. The new stick is 40 percent faster, for instance, and offers Wi-Fi 6 for better wireless performance. The ads on the homescreen and the focus on Amazon content are still a little much, but that’s also the price you pay if you want to pick up a solid streaming device for under $30.