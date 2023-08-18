Target is selling the Xbox Series S with a free $70 game right now

The Xbox Series S may sometimes go a little unloved, but Microsoft’s tiny white box isn’t just a QHD-capable console with 512GB of storage — it’s also a veritable deals machine. That’s because, unlike its bigger sibling, the Xbox Series X, the Series S often sees some worthwhile sales. Right now, for instance, Target is offering a special online-only bundle that includes a free digital game when you buy the Xbox Series S for $297.99.
In all, there are about 50 eligible Xbox titles to choose from, including more recent hits like Diablo IV, MLB The Show 23, Hogwarts Legacy, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, along with a handful of other digital titles that normally retail for $69.99. And the Xbox Series S on offer is the “Gilded Hunter Bundle,” too, which includes in-game content for free-to-play games like Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys. However, if you prefer just a straight discount, Best Buy has you covered, offering the same Gilded Hunter Bundle (sans free game) for $249.99 ($50 off) through the end of today, August 18th.
Microsoft Xbox Series S (512GB)
The Xbox Series S is smaller than the 4K-capable Xbox Series X, but it can still play the same digital games — albeit topping out at 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution.
While the Series S can be seen as the “lesser” Xbox, it plays all the same digital games as the flagship Series X. The compact console also pairs great with an Xbox Game Pass subscription, though remember that the console’s 364GB of usable storage can fill up quickly if you download 100GB-plus titles like Bethesda’s upcoming space epic, Starfield.
There have been murmurs about the console’s limitations holding back the development of some games on the Xbox platform, but since Microsoft will be releasing a 1TB version of the Series S in a stealthy-looking black color on September 1st, it seems the Series S is here to stay.