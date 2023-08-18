Target is selling the Xbox Series S with a free $70 game right now

The Xbox Series S may sometimes go a little unloved, but Microsoft’s tiny white box isn’t just a QHD-capable console with 512GB of storage — it’s also a veritable deals machine. That’s because, unlike its bigger sibling, the Xbox Series X, the Series S often sees some worthwhile sales. Right now, for instance, Target is offering a special online-only bundle that includes a free digital game when you buy the Xbox Series S for $297.99.

In all, there are about 50 eligible Xbox titles to choose from, including more recent hits like Diablo IV, MLB The Show 23, Hogwarts Legacy, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, along with a handful of other digital titles that normally retail for $69.99. And the Xbox Series S on offer is the “Gilded Hunter Bundle,” too, which includes in-game content for free-to-play games like Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys. However, if you prefer just a straight discount, Best Buy has you covered, offering the same Gilded Hunter Bundle (sans free game) for $249.99 ($50 off) through the end of today, August 18th.