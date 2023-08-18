Apple is set to introduce the iPhone 15 in the next few weeks, and the device’s long-rumored transition from Lightning to USB-C may provide a boost to its charging speed. According to 9to5Mac, some of the new iPhone 15 models will support charging up to 35W, compared to the 27W speeds that the current iPhone 14 Pro is limited to.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo made similar predictions last year, claiming that Apple’s supply chain indicated the company would ditch Lightning in favor of USB-C in 2023. According to Kuo, the switch would enable faster charging speeds for iPhone 15 Pro models, but the feature may only be supported via Apple-certified cables. Apple stopped bundling its iPhones with power adapters back in 2020 to try and combat e-waste, so the company may instead recommend that customers purchase the 35W dual USB-C charger it released last year, or the 30W USB-C charger that’s designed for the MacBook Air if it isn’t planning to sell a dedicated iPhone 15 charger.

All new phones sold within the EU must support USB-C charging by December 28th, 2024.

Regardless of charging speeds, it’s very likely that the iPhone 15 will be the first model to transition to USB-C charging. The European Union has a deadline of December 28th, 2024 for all new phones sold within the bloc — including iPhones — to use USB-C for wired charging, so pushing it back another year would be cutting it close for Apple.