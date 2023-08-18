When was the last time you cleaned your earphones? Ideally, you’re not leaving it long enough to see a sizable amount of crud building up (which is fairly unavoidable when you’re regularly shoving them into your ears), but if you happen to own a pair of Google Pixel Buds or Pixel Buds Pro then don’t worry — Google will soon remind you. As reported by 9to5Google, the latest version of the Pixel Buds app (version 1.0.555017123) includes a new notification that will prompt users to regularly clean and maintain their earbuds.

The updated app is currently rolling out via the Google Play Store, and according to a few 9to5Google readers, some users are already starting to see the cleaning notification. Within the prompt, Google notes that keeping Pixel Buds clean helps to maintain audio quality and make sure the buds are charging correctly by preventing anything from gunking up the charging pins or speakers. It’s pretty sound advice that can — and should — be applied to any earbud brand though, so if you’re having audio or charging issues then make sure you give everything a wipe down before assuming the problem is something more nefarious.