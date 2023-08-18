Disney Plus moves Ahsoka episodes into prime time on Tuesdays

Ahsoka, Disney’s next big Disney Plus Star Wars show, will now premiere on Tuesday nights at 9PM ET / 6PM PT, Disney announced on Friday. That means the first two episodes of the show will now be available the evening of Tuesday, August 22nd.

It’s only a slight shift from Ahsoka’s original premiere date of Wednesdays. But since Disney Plus shows typically come out in the middle of the night, this new air time might make episodes easier to watch the moment they debut.